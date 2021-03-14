Advertisement

Police: 4 found dead in Indianapolis home, missing baby found safe

Four people were found dead after a shooting in Indianapolis, and a missing child was later...
Four people were found dead after a shooting in Indianapolis, and a missing child was later found safe, police said.(Source: WISH via CNN)
By WISH Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indianapolis police are investigating four deaths linked to the abduction of a 6-month-old girl.

Police were called to an intersection Saturday night, where they found a woman who had been shot.

In talking with the woman, police learned about other victims at a house.

At the house, officers found four people dead, including a child. It’s not clear how old the victims were.

Police eventually found a baby girl who had gone missing from that home.

Police are now looking for 25-year-old Malik Halfacre, who they believe had the girl. Police said Halfacre is considered armed and dangerous.

The woman found shot at the intersection was taken to a hospital, where she was last listed as being in stable condition.

Authorities said the shootings are a domestic-related incident.

Copyright 2021 WISH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington loses businesses, gain new ones during pandemic
File photo
Scott aims for April vaccination goal; loosens social gathering, restaurant rules
Kory Lee George/File
Plea deal reached in federal case involving Vt. murder suspect
Police are investigating a fatal hit and run crash in Mendon Thursday night.
Police hunt for driver in fatal pedestrian hit and run
Teachers celebrating at Friday's Vaccination clinic held at MMU in Jericho.
Teacher vaccination clinics turn celebratory

Latest News

File image
Suspicious fire under investigation at Berlin hotel
Police surround the bandstand on Clapham Common as people gathered despite the Reclaim These...
London police under pressure over clashes at women’s protest
Seven of the wounded were taken to hospitals in serious to critical condition, fire department...
2 killed, 10 wounded at party on Chicago’s South Side
Pictured here is Gemma with her handler.
Non-profit helping veterans and first responders one pup at a time