Senator Bernie Sanders to hold Vermont student town hall

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) will be holding a virtual town hall for students on Monday, March 15.

The event will focus on how students have “experienced social, emotional and mental health challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“I want to hear directly from Vermont’s young people. This past year has been terrible for so many of us, and there’s no doubt that our students are struggling. They may not be able to go to school, they’re dealing with remote and hybrid learning. They can’t see their friends, and of course, some lost loved ones to this terrible virus,” said Sanders. “We cannot ignore their pain and we also owe it to them to listen to their ideas for how we move forward. I want to hear directly from these students and together discuss what can be done to boldly address their needs.”

A panel of Vermont students and experts will join the senator for the discussion.

Students who would like to participate can sign-up here.

The public can view the event here.

Vermont Student Panelists:

Iva Armour-Jones, Brattleboro Union High School

Hussein Amuri, Winooski High School

Dustin Beloin, North Country Career Center

Elly Bliss, St. Johnsbury Academy

Carson Gordon, Mount Anthony Union High School

Isabella Lafemina, Rutland High School

Wesley Palmer, YouthBuild

Ella Partlow, Missisquoi Valley Union High School

Lucas Whitaker, Hazen Union High School

Vermont Experts:

Cath Burns, PhD, Clinical Director, Vermont’s COVID Support Line

Phyllis Currao, School Counselor, Proctor Junior/Senior High School

Holly Morehouse, Executive Director, Vermont Afterschool

Jen Olson, Work Place Learning Coordinator, Hazen Union High School

Karen Price, Director of Family Support, Vermont Family Network

Heather Stein, MD, Community Health Centers of Burlington

