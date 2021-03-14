UVM Men’s Lax upends #14 Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - After years of trying, the UVM men’s lacrosse team finally captured its first win at Albany, taking down the 14th-ranked Great Danes 14-12 Saturday afternoon. While it may have been the first ever road victory over Albany, it is Vermont’s third straight win in the series after dropping each of the previous eight and 15 of the prior 16.

The Cats got off to a bit of a slow start with just one goal in the first seven minutes of the contest, but they picked it up from there. Liam Limoges led the way with a first half hat-trick, and when he assisted Amos Gilbert with an over the shoulder pass that turned into a behind the back tally with just 0.6 seconds remaining, UVM led 10-4. Limoges would finish with four goals and three assists on the afternoon.

The Danes would storm back in the second half, with All-American candidate Tehoka Nanticoke leading the way. He scored five goals on the afternoon, the last of which capped a 7-2 Albany run and brought the home team within a goal at 12-11 around the mid point of the fourth quarter.

But Vermont would not allow the win to slip away. Griffin Fenech and Gilbert each scored about a minute apart to open a three-goal cushion for the visitors, who would hold on for the 14-12 win. Gilbert joined Thomas McConvey and Michael McCormack with a pair of goals each.

With the victory, UVM moves to 2-2 overall and 2-0 in America East play. It is the second consecutive conference season in which the Cats won each of their first two conference games (Vermont’s season was canceled before playing any America East competition in 2020).

UVM will be back on the road next Saturday when they visit NJIT for a noon faceoff in their first ever conference meeting with the Highlanders.

