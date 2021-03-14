UVM Women’s Lax downs UNH

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM women’s lacrosse team got back to its winning ways, dominating rival UNH 13-4 Saturday afternoon at Virtue Field. With the win, the Cats improve to 2-1 on the season and 2-0 in America East play.

McKenzie Ballard led the way for Vermont with a hat trick, while four other players tallied a pair of goals each. Sophe McLaughlin added 16 saves in net against her home-state team.

The victory was UVM’s first over New Hampshire since 2015 and its the first time they have started 2-0 in conference since 2009. The Cats will look to get to 3-0 in America East next Saturday when they visit Binghamton.

