Vermont students selected for prestigious U.S. Senate leadership week

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Vermont scholars are preparing for a week they’ll never forget. Sunday is the first day of the exclusive U.S. Senate Youth Program. Normally, students would spend the week in Washington D.C., but this year the conference is virtual.

Since 1962, the U.S. Senate Youth Program has welcomed two of the top students from each state to participate in the Washington D.C. Week. This year, Vermonter seniors Lena Ashooh and Tilly Krishna were selected, and they say they have big dreams for the future.

“I’m so excited! It was kind of a really wonderful surprise to be a part of the program, so I can’t wait for Washington Week,” said Ashooh, a senior at Champlain Valley Union High School in Hinesburg.

Ashooh and Krishna will spend the better part of this week online, meeting with senators, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, cabinet secretaries, and possibly even President Joe Biden.

The U.S. Senate Youth Program is sponsored by the Senate and the Hearst Foundation. Though it’s gone virtual in light of the pandemic, the delegates are still thrilled to talk to top politicians about the issues that mean the most to them.

“A really excellent opportunity for me to kind of step out of the Vermont zone into the national sphere and connect with other people who know a lot about these issues and students who are also passionate about these issues,” said Krishna, a senior at Essex High School.

Krishna moved to Vermont from India when she was 10 and is student body president at her high school. She’s spent much of the last year focused on social justice issues and even created an anti-racism calendar that was sold across the country. She wants to work in government or civil rights law and encourages everyone to make lasting connections in their communities.

“I think that’s a huge part of why you need to get involved -- to expand your horizons, meet new people, talk to them about what’s affecting them, and kind of connect with people on a more human level, and make the issues less about politics or polarization and more about humans and human connections,” said Krishna.

Krishna’s fellow delegate, Ashooh, runs a nonprofit, which offers a year-round storytelling conference to rural youth. She’s also the co-president of the 4-H Dairy Explorers Program in Shelburne, which she’s been part of for 10 years. She’s passionate about farm and migrant worker issues and hopes to discuss national and global crises with government officials

Ashooh is aspiring for a career in foreign affairs, as she continues to study Spanish and Arabic. She credits Vermont for making her into the person she is today.

“Vermonters are really interested in the stories and really individual and personal truths of members of the community, and I think that small community mindset has really set me up to approach really complex issues with focus and clarity,” said Ashooh.

The program coordinator hopes these students will get the most out of the virtual conference.

“It feels more intimate. I’m looking at you so closely, I’m in your home, and there’s a level of intimacy that they wouldn’t get if they came to Washington. So I tried to think of this as some silver linings,” said Rayne Guilford, director of the U.S. Senate Youth Program.

The Vermont Principals’ Association selected the students. He says the recognition is well-deserved.

“Anything they do with social change or making the world a better place -- this is going to be a great experience for them, and these are two awesome kids, from everything we’ve heard about them and everything we’ve seen,” said Jay Nichols of the Vermont Principals’ Association.

