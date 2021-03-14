Advertisement

Vermont warns of zebra mussels in home aquarium plant

A popular aquarium product called moss balls could be harboring an invasive species.
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources is warning that an aquarium plant sold in Vermont and around the country may contain invasive zebra mussels.

The moss balls have been sold under names including “Beta Buddy Marimo Balls,” “Mini Marimo Moss Balls,” and “Marimo Moss Ball Plant.”

Consumers who bought them are encouraged to inspect the product or the aquarium for zebra mussels and if any are found to remove the plants and mussels, freeze or boil them, and then dispose.

