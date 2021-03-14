Advertisement

What to do Sunday, March 14

By Kayla Martin
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at What to do this Sunday.

Warmer temps this past week mean more sap for sugar makers.

Back Ledge Maple & Darlene’s Delectable Delight gift Shop is taking full advantage of it this weekend. They will be open to the public to stop by and what how they boil and have a sampling of some of their finished products. Their shop is in Johnson Vermont.

They will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Sunday. To learn more about this sugar shack check out their Facebook page.

And if you are looking to get into the Saint Patrick’s Day Spirit check out the Leprechaun Scavenger Hunt.

Downtown Saint Albans is hosting the hunt until 5 p.m. There will be a total of seven leprechauns throughout the downtown area, when you spot one snap a photo and post it on Facebook or Instagram using the hashtag #DowntownSaintAlbans.

Each photo is worth one entry to win a pot of gold.

And a Bite-Sized Winter Adventure.

This Sunday at the Hinesburg Town Forest you can go on another hunt, this time for flags. You can create a team of up to four people, register online, print out maps, grab your compass, and head out on the trails. Registration is $20 per team. Then the hike and search are on to find your flags.

That wraps up what we have for you to do this Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington loses businesses, gain new ones during pandemic
File photo
Scott aims for April vaccination goal; loosens social gathering, restaurant rules
Kory Lee George/File
Plea deal reached in federal case involving Vt. murder suspect
Police are investigating a fatal hit and run crash in Mendon Thursday night.
Police hunt for driver in fatal pedestrian hit and run
Teachers celebrating at Friday's Vaccination clinic held at MMU in Jericho.
Teacher vaccination clinics turn celebratory

Latest News

File image
Suspicious fire under investigation at Berlin hotel
Pictured here is Gemma with her handler.
Non-profit helping veterans and first responders one pup at a time
Non-profit helping veterans and first responders one pup at a time
Non-profit helping veterans and first responders one pup at a time
Sen. Bernie Sanders/AP File
Senator Bernie Sanders to hold Vermont student town hall