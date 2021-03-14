What to do Sunday, March 14

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at What to do this Sunday.

Warmer temps this past week mean more sap for sugar makers.

Back Ledge Maple & Darlene’s Delectable Delight gift Shop is taking full advantage of it this weekend. They will be open to the public to stop by and what how they boil and have a sampling of some of their finished products. Their shop is in Johnson Vermont.

They will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Sunday. To learn more about this sugar shack check out their Facebook page.

And if you are looking to get into the Saint Patrick’s Day Spirit check out the Leprechaun Scavenger Hunt.

Downtown Saint Albans is hosting the hunt until 5 p.m. There will be a total of seven leprechauns throughout the downtown area, when you spot one snap a photo and post it on Facebook or Instagram using the hashtag #DowntownSaintAlbans.

Each photo is worth one entry to win a pot of gold.

And a Bite-Sized Winter Adventure.

This Sunday at the Hinesburg Town Forest you can go on another hunt, this time for flags. You can create a team of up to four people, register online, print out maps, grab your compass, and head out on the trails. Registration is $20 per team. Then the hike and search are on to find your flags.

That wraps up what we have for you to do this Sunday.

