BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The week will start off with bitter cold, but thankfully spring-like weather will soon take over. Monday will start off with a few spots below zero. A brisk northwest wind will create wind chills to 25 below zero, so dress accordingly and please keep the pets indoors. Monday afternoon will have mostly sunny skies in the valleys, and partly sunny skies in the mountains. High temperatures will only reach the upper teens to low 20s. Monday night will be bitterly cold again, with the colder pockets back in the single digits below zero.

Tuesday will be the beginning of the warmup, with a much more pleasant day expected. Highs will be in the upper 30s. St. Patrick’s Day will be warmer, with low 40s and partly sunny skies. A big storm system will remain to our south on Thursday, so it’s looking partly sunny. Friday will also be fair, but cooler, with highs holding in the low 30s.

Next weekend is shaping up to be gorgeous, with sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday. Highs on Saturday will be in the low to mid 40s, and Sunday near 50 degrees.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.