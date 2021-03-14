BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A trough, closely followed by a cold front, will bring snow showers today, though mainly in the mountains. 1 to 3 inches accumulation is expected in the mountains, with locally more at the summits. Little accumulation is expected in the valleys. Temperatures will fall into the 20s during the afternoon. In Bennington and Windham counties, the wind may gust as high as 50 mph. High pressure will then begin to settle in tonight. It will be bitterly cold, with lows a few degrees either side of zero, and wind chills as low as 25 below. Please keep the pets indoors. Monday will be a deceiving day with mostly sunny skies, but highs will only be in the upper teens to low 20s. Another very cold night is on tap Monday night before we have a significant warmup on Tuesday.

Tuesday will be far more pleasant than Monday, with highs in the upper 30s. St. Patrick’s Day will be even warmer, with highs in the 40s. The storm system we’ve been watching for Thursday is now expected to remain to our south, so it’s looking dry. Friday will be fair and colder again, only to have temperatures rebound to around 40 degrees on Saturday. Welcome to March!

