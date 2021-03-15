Advertisement

2 utilities work together to get broadband to more Vermonters

By Darren Perron
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Thousands of Vermonters without access to broadband might get it thanks to a new program launched by two power companies.

The Vermont Electric Co-op and Green Mountain Power are offsetting some of the cost for broadband companies to build out service in areas that doesn’t have it right now.

The utilities benefit because many services they offer right now, like battery storage or electric car chargers, require internet connection.

“It is designed to get to those Vermonters who are currently beyond the end of the line,” said Liz Miller of GMP. “For an electric utility, this allows us to get our customers innovative services but will also help in so many other areas in Vermonters’ lives.”

The Vermont Public Utility Commission just gave the three-year program the greenlight. The companies are alerting the broadband companies now.

Watch the video to see our Darren Perron’s full interview with Liz Miller from Green Mountain Power and Rebecca Towne from the Vermont Electric Co-op.

