$9 million available for NH, Vermont towns, nonprofits

Money Graphic
Money Graphic(AP images)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 4:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The Northern Borders Regional Commission is planning to deliver over $9 million in funding for New Hampshire and Vermont municipalities and nonprofits through an infrastructure development investment program.

The program funds employment-generating projects that help to reduce poverty, unemployment and outmigration.

The program also serves areas of Maine and New York. The commission funds economic and community development projects in the four states.

The Caledonian-Record reports letters of interest are due March 26, and applications run from April 15 to May 14.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

