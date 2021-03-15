BCA offers grants, support to artists during pandemic

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A total of $35,000 is on the way to Burlington artists who have been struggling to adjust during the pandemic.

Burlington City Arts is providing community grants of up to $3,000 for artists and creatives in the Queen city.

The organization has offered this financial resource every year since 2016, except last year. They had to put it off due to COVID.

BCA says artists have been impacted differently depending on if they’re stage performers or visual artists. But they’re hoping this money will support all of them in finding ways to showcase their work.

“The goal is to figure out how to engage people in a creative process through those projects and there’s so many ways that artists do that,” said Assistant Director Sara Katz. “That’s how they think. They just think really creatively and really want to connect with people through the work that they do.”

The application is open now until April 30. You can apply here.

