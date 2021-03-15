Burlington Irish Heritage Festival kicks off

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington Irish Heritage Festival is underway.

The annual event opened over the weekend online with music, dance and a video greeting from Lt. Gov. Molly Gray.

The Burlington Irish Heritage Festival is a nonprofit, community-based organization. It started in 1995. The focus is on celebrating and raising awareness of Irish and Irish-American culture in and around Burlington leading up to St. Patrick’s Day.

Last year, the festival was in full swing when it was cut short a few days early due to the pandemic.

Elizabeth O’Dowd is a member of the festival committee, she told our Scott Fleishman more about the planning for this year’s celebration and about what else is planned for the week leading up to St. Patrick’s Day Wednesday. Watch the video above to see the interview.

The Festival Ceili is the signature event taking place on St. Patrick’s Day, with traditional Irish music and dancing. We got a look at a traditional Irish step or two from Gerlisa Garrett, she’s been putting on these great mini-lessons online throughout the festival that can be done right in your kitchen. Watch the video below for that.

Click here for more on the festival and the schedule of events.

