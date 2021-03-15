Connecticut woman hurt in New Hampshire snowmobile crash

PITTSBURG, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire authorities say a Connecticut woman was hurt when a first-time snowmobile operator went off the trail and crashed into a stream.

The crash happened Saturday in Pittsburg, New Hampshire. Fish and game officers say the woman from Milford, Connecticut, was a passenger on a snowmobile operated by her husband.

He told authorities he hit soft snow on the edge of a trail while trying to turn. They both were thrown from the snowmobile when it veered off the trail and into the stream.

Officials said it was the first time the man had operated a snowmobile.

