COVID-19 cases at Dartmouth drop

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - It appears Dartmouth College has rounded the corner when it comes to a spike in COVID-19 cases on campus.

Back in early March, more than 130 students and faculty tested positive for the virus. The vast majority of those infected were students. Town officials told us off-campus parties were to blame. The outbreak prompted the college to impose restrictions on campus which included closing the gym and libraries.

But now, just two weeks later, there are only 21 active cases.

“We were definitely scared when the outbreak happened. But I think it has been handled pretty well by the students and the administration, so it has calmed down,” said freshman Spraha Bandey.

“You can literally see everyone walking around wearing masks, they are following the guidelines. Most of them at least are. If one or two people do something, the whole student body shouldn’t get blamed for that,” said freshman Quisar Nawaz.

Dartmouth has eased restrictions a bit. The libraries and gym have opened back up but dining halls remain takeout only for the time being.

