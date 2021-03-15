COVID forces Vermont school back to fully remote classes

SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As schools look to go back to in-person learning, one school district in our region is headed in the other direction. A COVID outbreak in the Swanton area has the local high school going fully remote for at least two weeks.

The health department has declared it an outbreak at Missisquoi Valley Middle and High School. And school officials are doing their best to contain it with classes fully remote.

Franklin County has seen the second-most new COVID-19 cases in the state the last two weeks with 237. And the outbreak has extended into one of the county’s largest school systems.

“Super stressful-- it’s very frustrating,” said mom Dawn Sibley of Swanton.

Sibley has students in both the elementary school in Swanton and Missisquoi Valley Middle and High School.

“My kids are super bummed,” Sibley said. “Remote learning is a lot harder, especially for the kids in algebra.”

On Monday, the middle and high school reported 20 active cases in the school.

“We have been told that we have primary and secondary outbreaks right now at the school,” said Julie Regimbal, the superintendent of the Missisquoi Valley School District.

Regimbal says the cases started following February break and also spread through some of the school’s athletic teams.

“The most effective thing right now is to go to remote for a period of time,” Regimbal said.

The school says to contain an outbreak, it takes 28 days. But they hope to get back to their hybrid model in 14 days.

The move to all-remote learning comes at a time when state officials are urging schools to get all students back for in-person learning.

MVU says they were planning on ramping up to bring more in-person learning before the cases hit.

“We were in that meeting when the Department of Health called and said we need to talk now,” Regimbal said.

For now, she says the plan is to follow safety protocols to finish the year strong and keep the community safe.

“My hope is that we can push through this period of time, reduce the amount of virus that’s happening in Franklin County right now and bring kids back to in-person learning,” Regimbal said.

Parents we talked with agree.

“Wish everybody would wear their masks and do their part so, hopefully, life can get back to normal,” Sibley said.

I did reach out to the Agency of Education and was told that they are monitoring the situation as it develops but it’s unclear how this compares right now to other school outbreaks along with community spread.

So far, there have not been teacher vaccination clinics set up in Franklin County, but I’m told some just were scheduled Monday and should start seeing the rollout of those shots soon.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.