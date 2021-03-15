Crews battle house fire in Burlington’s New North End

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A home on Barley Road has been rendered uninhabitable by a fire that ignited around noon on Sunday.

According to the Burlington Fire Department, they arrived on the scene and found smoke pushing out the front door. The crews were able to contain the fire to the basement, where it started. The remainder of the building sustained smoke and water damage.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries, but three pet dogs died in the blaze.

Burlington firefighters used all on-duty resources and recalled off-duty staff, as well. Colchester and South Burlington Fire Departments and UVM Rescue assisted at the home.

The Burlington Fire Marshal is still investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.