Cuomo accuser speaks with investigators for 4 hours
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - One of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s sexual harassment accusers met with investigators working for the state attorney general’s office for more than four hours Monday via Zoom.
A lawyer for Charlotte Bennett says that during the interview she revealed new details about Cuomo’s behavior and a “sexually hostile work environment.”
Bennett also provided investigators with 120 pages of records.
Cuomo, a Democrat, has said that he will cooperate with the investigation.
His office didn’t immediately comment Monday when asked about Bennett’s interview.
Bennett says Cuomo quizzed her last June about her sex life and inquired about her willingness to have a sexual relationship with an older man.
