Advertisement

Dartmouth-Hitchcock eases restrictions on visitors

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - The Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center is once again allowing visitors.

The medical center has eased restrictions on visitors that have been in place since the beginning of the pandemic. That includes the birthing wing, the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth, in-patient surgery and end-of-life care. For the last 12 months, visitors have not been allowed in the facility. But hospital officials say the data allows the facility to make the change.

“Certainly we are still encouraging competent, able adults who can come in for an appointment without somebody, we still suggest you do that. However, we know that for cognitive, or physical reasons, or just emotional or psych-social support, people need to have somebody,” said DHMC’s Carol Majewski.

Most adults will be limited to one visitor at a time while both parents will be allowed to visit sick kids. All visitors are asked to wear masks and use the main entrance at DHMC.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Signs across the UVM campus remind students to follow the "Gold and Green Promise."
UVM students petition against ‘inhumane’ COVID safety enforcement
Hilltop Inn in Berlin
Two arrested in connection with Berlin hotel fire
Courtesy: Wayne Savage
Three dogs killed in Burlington house fire
Vermont high school seniors Lena Ashooh (L) and Tilly Krishna (R)
Vermont students selected for prestigious US Senate leadership week
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Latest News

Vermont's hospitality industry is cautiously optimistic about summer tourism.
Vermont tourism industry cautiously optimistic about summer
Barre Vermont landlord Stephen Restelli looks over damage dealt to a home he rents out....
Vt. eviction moratorium extension impacts renters, landlords
New research from the University of Vermont shows Greenland's ice sheet is melting rapidly....
UVM researchers find Greenland ice sheet rapidly melting
File photo
COVID-19 cases at Dartmouth drop