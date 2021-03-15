Dartmouth-Hitchcock eases restrictions on visitors

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - The Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center is once again allowing visitors.

The medical center has eased restrictions on visitors that have been in place since the beginning of the pandemic. That includes the birthing wing, the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth, in-patient surgery and end-of-life care. For the last 12 months, visitors have not been allowed in the facility. But hospital officials say the data allows the facility to make the change.

“Certainly we are still encouraging competent, able adults who can come in for an appointment without somebody, we still suggest you do that. However, we know that for cognitive, or physical reasons, or just emotional or psych-social support, people need to have somebody,” said DHMC’s Carol Majewski.

Most adults will be limited to one visitor at a time while both parents will be allowed to visit sick kids. All visitors are asked to wear masks and use the main entrance at DHMC.

