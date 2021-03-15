Advertisement

Deadline extended for nonprofits to seek security grants

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) - The deadline has been extended for non-profit organizations to apply for federal security grants through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Applications are due by 3 p.m. on Friday to Vermont Emergency Management.

The division says FEMA has allocated more than $1 million to Vermont for physical security improvements and other security-related activities to nonprofit organizations that are at high risk of a terrorist attack.

Officials say the program is also aimed at integrating nonprofit groups’ preparedness with that of state and local efforts.

Information about eligibility and application requirements are available on the Vermont Emergency Management – Homeland Security Unit website.

