Former SUNY Plattsburgh student accuses Cuomo of sexual harassment

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Seven women have now come forward accusing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of inappropriate conduct or sexual harassment. State and federal lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have called for the governor to resign. The latest woman to accuse the governor has ties to Plattsburgh.

Walking the sidewalks in Plattsburgh, New York, nearly a decade ago was Jessica Bakeman. The Rochester native was a journalism student at SUNY-Plattsburgh from 2007 to 2011. She was editor-in-chief at Cardinal Points, the campus-run newspaper, and she was active in the community, raising $4,000 for the Strand Center’s renovations in 2011.

“This theater has meant so much to so many people and it holds so many opportunities,” Bakeman said at the time.

A year after graduation, Bakeman moved to Albany where she covered the Statehouse for numerous publications over the next three years. Now, she works in Florida.

This past weekend, she wrote an op-ed for New York Magazine about her time covering Albany politics and the governor. Bakeman began with the line, “Andrew Cuomo’s hands had been on my body,” as she reflects on a holiday party for the press corps at the executive mansion in 2014. At that time, she was 25.

She said as she tried to leave, the governor held her hand and waist, holding her in place so they could get a photo-op. She didn’t want a photo of them together. He said to her, “I’m sorry, am I making you uncomfortable? I thought we were going steady.”

Bakeman said she stood in silence, humiliated in front of their colleagues.

She said it wasn’t about sex, it was about power and it wasn’t the first time something like this had happened. She shares other stories of mansion receptions, where she said Cuomo would take her hand and put his arm around her shoulder.

She writes of different encounters on the Capitol beat and that these unwanted experiences didn’t only come from the governor, they came from other state lawmakers, too.

Bakeman ends her writing by saying the governor leaving office will not be enough to change this behavior in New York’s capital.

I did reach out to Jessica Bakeman for a comment on this story. She said she’s not doing any interviews at this time.

Related Stories:

Poll: Voters say Cuomo should not resign immediately

Biden declines to call for Cuomo to resign, awaits probe

Reports: Cuomo vaccine czar’s loyalty calls raise concerns

Schumer, Gillibrand call on NY Gov. Cuomo to resign

Resignation demands grow as police get Cuomo groping report

Report: Cuomo groped female aide in governor’s residence

Cuomo impeachment talk grows in New York Legislature

Report: Another woman complains of Cuomo misconduct

Voters react as calls for Cuomo to resign come from both sides of the aisle

NY attorney general names team that will investigate Cuomo

Cuomo defiant as top New York lawmakers call on him to quit

NY officials removed fuller tally of nursing home deaths

Accuser says talk of Cuomo as AG spurred her to come forward

Impeachment? Vindication? What comes next in Cuomo probe

North Country lawmaker argues repeal of Cuomo authority long overdue

Cuomo apologizes for behavior, vows to stay in office

Critics: Cuomo apology ‘tone-deaf,’ ignores power imbalance

Calls for Cuomo’s resignation mount as 3rd accuser emerges

Cuomo’s political future in question amid sexual harassment allegations

Cuomo’s attempt at apology blasted by alleged victim

North Country leaders respond to Gov. Cuomo harassment claims

Cuomo sorry for remarks aide ‘misinterpreted’ as harassment

Former aide says Cuomo kissed her, suggested strip poker

Cuomo denies former aide’s sexual harassment allegations

Former development aide accuses Cuomo of sexual harassment

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.