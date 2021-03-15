Glover fire chief’s home destroyed in blaze

GLOVER, Vt. (WCAX) - The fire chief in Glover usually battles blazes at other people’s properties, but Monday, it was his own house that went up in flames.

Fire officials say Chief Allen Mathews’ home is a total loss.

Several departments responded but the home could not be saved.

The fire closed part of Route 122 in Glover for a while on Monday.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

