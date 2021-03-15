Group raising money to help preserve Vermont train station

ENOSBURG FALLS, Vt. (AP) - The 130-year-old former train station in the northern Vermont town of Enosburg Falls is getting a facelift.

The building that once served as a freight and passenger line depot needs a new shingle roof and extensive work on its overhanging eaves.

The building now houses the Enosburg Historical Museum. Historical Society President Cindy Weed says a newsletter prompted a former local resident to reach out and offer to match up to $5,000 in community donations.

Now a broader fundraiser is underway to raise a total of $40,000 for renovations.

