Group raising money to help preserve Vermont train station

File photo
File photo
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 4:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENOSBURG FALLS, Vt. (AP) - The 130-year-old former train station in the northern Vermont town of Enosburg Falls is getting a facelift.

The building that once served as a freight and passenger line depot needs a new shingle roof and extensive work on its overhanging eaves.

The building now houses the Enosburg Historical Museum. Historical Society President Cindy Weed says a newsletter prompted a former local resident to reach out and offer to match up to $5,000 in community donations.

Now a broader fundraiser is underway to raise a total of $40,000 for renovations.

