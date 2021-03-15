Advertisement

Hearing set on effort to dismiss NH youth center abuse lawsuit

FILE - This Jan. 28, 2020, photo shows the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester.
FILE - This Jan. 28, 2020, photo shows the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester.(Charles Krupa | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD (AP) - A judge will hear arguments next week on whether to dismiss a lawsuit alleging decades of abuse at New Hampshire’s youth detention center.

The March 25 hearing will be the first in the case that was filed last year alleging physical and sexual abuse at the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester, which is also the target of a criminal investigation.

Though the state’s motion to dismiss includes the argument that the lead plaintiff waited too long to come forward, Gov. Chris Sununu says it was intended to allow more time to complete the criminal investigation rather than to deny victims their day in court.

Related Stories:

NH Democrats seek closure of youth center amid abuse claims

Hundreds claim decades of abuse by 150 NH youth center staffers

Ex-youth counselor’s lawyer responds to dropped NH charges

Charges dropped as NH youth center abuse investigation widens

NH youth parole officer kept job amid child abuse investigation

Former NH youth detention center counselors accused of multiple rapes

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Signs across the UVM campus remind students to follow the "Gold and Green Promise."
UVM students petition against ‘inhumane’ COVID safety enforcement
Hilltop Inn in Berlin
Two arrested in connection with Berlin hotel fire
Vermont high school seniors Lena Ashooh (L) and Tilly Krishna (R)
Vermont students selected for prestigious US Senate leadership week
Burlington loses businesses, gain new ones during pandemic
File photo
Hemp processing plant proposed in St. Johnsbury

Latest News

The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department is warning anglers that ice on lakes around the state is...
Vt. Fish and Wildlife: Lake ice deteriorating quickly
Courtesy: Plymouth State University
Plymouth State University postpones 150th anniversary celebrations
Courtesy: N.H. Fish and Game
Wildlife experts tracking moose in northern New Hampshire
The Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.
Newport prison reports 21 new COVID cases