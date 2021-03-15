Hearing set on effort to dismiss NH youth center abuse lawsuit

CONCORD (AP) - A judge will hear arguments next week on whether to dismiss a lawsuit alleging decades of abuse at New Hampshire’s youth detention center.

The March 25 hearing will be the first in the case that was filed last year alleging physical and sexual abuse at the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester, which is also the target of a criminal investigation.

Though the state’s motion to dismiss includes the argument that the lead plaintiff waited too long to come forward, Gov. Chris Sununu says it was intended to allow more time to complete the criminal investigation rather than to deny victims their day in court.

Related Stories:

NH Democrats seek closure of youth center amid abuse claims

Hundreds claim decades of abuse by 150 NH youth center staffers

Ex-youth counselor’s lawyer responds to dropped NH charges

Charges dropped as NH youth center abuse investigation widens

NH youth parole officer kept job amid child abuse investigation

Former NH youth detention center counselors accused of multiple rapes

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)