Maple sugarhouse hopes to revive tradition this year

By Erin Brown
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Morse Farm Maple Sugarworks in Montpelier is hoping to return to normal this year and revive one of its most popular traditions.

Because of the pandemic, it’s been a year since they’ve served sugar on snow.

Burr Morse, the owner, says before the pandemic, roughly 200 people would stop by each weekend to get a taste of their sugar on snow, which is maple syrup that has been boiled beyond liquid form so that it can sit on top of snow and be picked off and eaten as taffy.

Morse says not having sugar on snow has taken a toll on the business.

“It’s a draw. It’s one of the major things that brings people out to things like this,” Morse said. “We got to make up for that some way, in one way or another so we’re giving [customers] a little bit of fresh maple syrup on a dish of -- if they buy a dish of maple creemee, we’ll top it off with some fresh maple syrup.”

Morse Farm’s store and sugarhouse are still open to the public.

