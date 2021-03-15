New help for struggling service members in Vermont

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Veterans in Vermont have a new place to get the mental health and wellness support they may need thanks to the mother of a veteran who died by suicide.

“You know I couldn’t help my son. And when I asked his buddies what would have helped him, and what would help them, they wanted a place to be together and play video games,” said Valerie Pallotta, who founded Josh’s House in Colchester.

Pallotta made that her mission. She combined wellness and recreation into one space. There’s a gym, a computer lab, a lounge area and kitchen, where veterans and current military men and women can snack, chat or just watch a game on TV.

“We’ll always have food here. You know we have donations, we’re gonna keep the kitchen stocked and you know just come in and have a meal,” Pallotta said.

But the veterans who just came to visit, say Josh’s House will have a powerful long-term impact.

“A place like this where we can just kind of come in and be ourselves and laugh and joke and everything is great. And I think it’s going to lead to a lot more interventions and saving lives than Val can possibly ever know,” veterans Darrell Langworthy said.

And that camaraderie is what she wishes she could have provided for her late son.

These vets say they know just how tough it was to put together this one-of-a-kind space.

And Langworthy’s favorite part of the center?

“Val,” he said. “The the spirit that she brings into this and the compassion and of course a lot of spurs from he loss of Josh. Which is horrible but she took thoughts and then put action behind them.”

“When you lose the only child that you have. I don’t want to be too emotional because my mother will start crying over there, but what else do you do.” Pallotta said.

The reason behind the name “Josh’s House,” is because his veteran buddies said if they were ever asked where they were going, they wanted to be able to say “Josh’s house.”

