Newport prison reports 21 new COVID cases

The Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.
The Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - The Northern State Correctional Facility is reporting 21 new cases.

After recent testing, Department of Corrections officials are reporting 19 new COVID cases among inmates and two new cases among staff. Officials say all the new cases are from one unit.

We’re also told 100 cases were medically cleared from isolation. Four staff members are expected to be medically cleared this week.

There are currently 37 COVID-positive inmates and 6 positive staff members at the Newport prison.

The entire facility is being tested again on Monday and has been in full lockdown since the prison’s first case on February 25.

