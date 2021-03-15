Advertisement

NH summer tourism looking good, but some COVID problems remain

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Representatives of New Hampshire restaurants and lodging industries said Monday that they are optimistic for a strong spring and summer now that COVID-19 vaccinations are available, but some problems remain.

“Both vacation rentals and lodging pre-bookings are up over previous years at this time, as well as rentals of boats, canoes, kayaks, attraction tickets,” Amy Landers, executive director of the Lakes Region Tourism Association, said during a call hosted by U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen. “We are encouraging people if you want to get to the Lakes Region this summer, you better start planning now because everything is going be sold out.”

Landers said some businesses are still struggling, however, such as restaurants. She said one challenge in past years, finding workers, will increase.

“It’s going to be the worst ever that we’ve seen because we don’t have the international [staff] coming in as well. I’m fearful that we’re going to lose several businesses because they won’t have employees,” she said.

Landers said there has been discussion of marketing to draw workers from other states, but there’s a lack of housing for them.

Shaheen said the Biden administration is re-evaluating policies to make it easier for visa workers to come into the country for jobs.

