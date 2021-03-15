Advertisement

Plymouth State University to mark its 150th anniversary

Courtesy: Plymouth State University
Courtesy: Plymouth State University(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 4:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLYMOUTH, N.H. (AP) - Plymouth State University is getting ready to mark its 150th anniversary.

A sesquicentennial celebration online on March 15 will feature a Founders Day proclamation by Gov. Chris Sununu with tributes from New Hampshire Senate President Chuck Morse and state Rep. Matt Wilhelm.

A time capsule presented by Avery Jones, student body president, will be opened in 2046.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

Signs across the UVM campus remind students to follow the "Gold and Green Promise."
UVM students petition against ‘inhumane’ COVID safety enforcement
Hilltop Inn in Berlin
Suspicious fire under investigation at Berlin hotel
Vermont high school seniors Lena Ashooh (L) and Tilly Krishna (R)
Vermont students selected for prestigious U.S. Senate leadership week
Burlington loses businesses, gain new ones during pandemic
FILE
Hemp processing plant proposed in St. Johnsbury

Latest News

The UVM Medical Center
The Edge offers free one-month membership for health care workers
Money Graphic
$9 million available for NH, Vermont towns, nonprofits
Snowmobiling graphic.
Connecticut woman hurt in New Hampshire snowmobile crash
File photo
Group raising money to help preserve Vermont train station