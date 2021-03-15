Plymouth State University to mark its 150th anniversary

PLYMOUTH, N.H. (AP) - Plymouth State University is getting ready to mark its 150th anniversary.

A sesquicentennial celebration online on March 15 will feature a Founders Day proclamation by Gov. Chris Sununu with tributes from New Hampshire Senate President Chuck Morse and state Rep. Matt Wilhelm.

A time capsule presented by Avery Jones, student body president, will be opened in 2046.

