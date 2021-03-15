Advertisement

Police: Indiana man killed 4, abducted baby after argument

Malik Halfacre, 25, is shown in this booking photo.
Malik Halfacre, 25, is shown in this booking photo.(Source: Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police say a man suspected of killing three adults and a child and abducting his baby daughter had pulled out a gun and opened fire following a heated argument at an Indianapolis home.

The baby’s mother was also wounded. The 6-month-old girl was later found unharmed.

A police spokeswoman says 25-year-old Malik Halfacre was arrested Sunday evening inside the attic of a different home.

Jail records show Halfacre was being held Monday on preliminary murder, attempted murder and other charges.

Police identified him Sunday as “the suspect” in the killings Saturday night of two men, a woman and a 7-year-old girl.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Signs across the UVM campus remind students to follow the "Gold and Green Promise."
UVM students petition against ‘inhumane’ COVID safety enforcement
Hilltop Inn in Berlin
Two arrested in connection with Berlin hotel fire
Courtesy: Wayne Savage
Three dogs killed in Burlington house fire
Vermont high school seniors Lena Ashooh (L) and Tilly Krishna (R)
Vermont students selected for prestigious US Senate leadership week
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Latest News

A Swiss hacker took credit for helping to break into a U.S. security-camera company’s online...
Swiss police raid hackers who allegedly peered into buildings through US security camera firm breach
A vehicle destroyed in a Christmas Day explosion remains on the street Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020,...
FBI: Nashville bomber driven by conspiracies, paranoia
Pope Francis delivered a message of hope during a recent trip to Iraq. The Vatican decreed...
Vatican bars gay union blessing, says God ‘can’t bless sin’
Veterans are suing an earplug manufacturer, saying for over a decade the military received...
Sounding off
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage