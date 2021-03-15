Poll: Voters say Cuomo should not resign immediately

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Most New York voters say Gov. Andrew Cuomo should not immediately resign following allegations of sexual misconduct. That’s according to a new Siena College poll out Monday.

The governor has faced calls from both Democrats and Republicans to resign over multiple allegations of inappropriate behavior.

In the poll, 50% of voters surveyed by the college said Cuomo should not resign immediately, 35% said he should and 15% had no opinion.

The poll also found voters approve of how Cuomo addressed the allegations and 60% continue to approve of his handling of the pandemic.

However, only 27% approved when it comes to making COVID-related nursing home data public.

Click here for the full poll results from Siena College.

