Poll: Voters say Cuomo should not resign immediately
LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Most New York voters say Gov. Andrew Cuomo should not immediately resign following allegations of sexual misconduct. That’s according to a new Siena College poll out Monday.
The governor has faced calls from both Democrats and Republicans to resign over multiple allegations of inappropriate behavior.
In the poll, 50% of voters surveyed by the college said Cuomo should not resign immediately, 35% said he should and 15% had no opinion.
The poll also found voters approve of how Cuomo addressed the allegations and 60% continue to approve of his handling of the pandemic.
However, only 27% approved when it comes to making COVID-related nursing home data public.
Click here for the full poll results from Siena College.
