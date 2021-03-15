Advertisement

Rally on the road protests Vermont surveillance towers proposal

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Dozens of cars drove through Williston Sunday, ‘Honking to Halt Deportation.’

About 50 cars participated in the socially distant protest, stopping at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Enforcement Support Center in town. Organizers demanded the government demolish the southern border wall and release kids detained at detention camps.

They’re also fighting a proposal to install several video surveillance towers along the Canadian border, five in Vermont and two in New York.

“We want people to stop the construction of the border towers in our state. The last thing we should be doing is building more of these kinds of facilities and towers to patrol and harass immigrants across our state and across the country,” says Ashley Smith of the Community Voices for Immigrant Rights.

The surveillance towers are still in the planning process. Border Patrol says the project would help keep agents safe and prevent cross-border crimes. You can still submit a comment to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, but the deadline is Monday.

