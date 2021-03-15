St. Patrick’s Day mixer parade on for 2021

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - SD Ireland says the pandemic isn’t stopping their annual St. Patrick’s Day parade this year.

It got canceled last year due to the virus.

The parade supports cancer research at UVM.

It starts at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in Williston and goes through Winooski and Burlington.

Click here for details on the parade route.

Click here for more on the SD Ireland Cancer Research Fund.

