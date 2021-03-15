The Edge offers free one-month membership for health care workers

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Medical center staff will have a time to hit the gym on the house, thanks to The Edge Fitness.

The fitness club is offering a free gym membership to all University of Vermont Medical Center staff as well as other medical outlets through the month of March.

That’s access to any of their locations in the state as a chance to say thank you for the work the hospital workers have done through the pandemic.

They are also running webinars and other workshops weekly for the month to cover things like stress reduction, sleep, and self-care.

President and co-owner Mike Feitelberg says for what medical staff have done, this is the least they can do.

“The members have been really thankful. For a lot of folks this is their first time venturing out. So they have been really thankful and appreciative that they have an opportunity to come in use the club, but also take part in those weekly webinars that are really offering some good guidance right now,” said Feitelberg.

The program is only set for this month, but Feitelberg says he’s looking for more opportunities to thank health care workers going forward.

