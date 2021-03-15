Advertisement

Trudeau urges patience on closed US-Canada border

Canadian border-File photo
Canadian border-File photo(KFYR-TV)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTREAL (WCAX) - Canada’s prime minister is not ready to reopen the border just yet.

The U.S.-Canada border has been closed for almost a full year now, hurting commerce, tourism and even separating families.

Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau toured a vaccine clinic in Montreal, where he was asked when the border might reopen.

“They’re ongoing discussions with the American administration on our border restrictions,” Trudeau said. “I think we’re all going to wait patiently until such a time as the health situation allows us to loosen border restrictions internationally, that would be eventually, but not for today.”

During his first week in office, President Joe Biden signed an executive order to start a conversation on how to reopen the U.S.-Canada border.

