UVM Women’s Soccer drops season opener to Albany

Cats fall 2-0 in first game in 500 days
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM women’s soccer team got off to a tough start on a brutally cold and windy Sunday afternoon, dropping a 2-0 decision to Albany at Virtue Field. It was exactly 500 days since the Cats last played, also a home loss to the Great Danes.

Jasmine Colbert opened the scoring in the 19th minute when she cut off a back pass between Maddie Masengarb and Lydia Kessel, beat Kessel back to her feet, and slotted home what would become the eventual game winner. Iola Cotter would seal it with a tally of her own in the 78th minute.

Aside from the two goals she conceded, Kessel had a strong day. The UVM keeper racked up 11 saves to keep her team within striking distance much of the afternoon.

But the Cats just never generated any consistent offense. Vermont took just 7 shots compared to 22 for Albany, and only two of UVM’s efforts actually forced a save from Sophia Chen.

Vermont will try to bounce back when they visit UNH next Sunday.

