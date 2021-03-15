Vermont tourism industry cautiously optimistic about summer

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As travel restrictions are loosened around the country and the vaccine rollout moves forward, Americans are starting to plan their summer getaways. So is our region’s usually busy hospitality sector seeing signs of a post-COVID revival?

The Stowe Area Association says reservations are faring at the same pace at they did before the pandemic. They say this is a good indication tourism may be back to normal this summer.

“We’re definitely seeing that interest and that pace of reservations are about on par as they were in previous years, currently,” said Sharon Harper of the Stowe Area Association.

You can likely expect more tourists and out-of-state visitors in Vermont this summer than last summer.

The Stowe Area Association says they’re getting as many reservations for the summer as they did in 2019 before the pandemic hit.

“People are coming here for the Vermont experience. They’re seeking the scenic views, the fresh mountain air and the best Vermont has to offer which ranges from the craft beverages to incredible cheese to the amazing outdoor recreation,” Harper said.

Hotel Vermont in Burlington is also expecting to see more guests this year than last.

Joe Carton, the chief operating officer of the company that owns Hotel Vermont, says they’ve already gotten reservations for the summer.

“We’ve got a lot of weddings booked,” said Carton of Westport Hospitality.

But he says people are exercising “cautious optimism.”

“Some that were booked in May and June are getting kind of concerned in that they don’t know if their numbers can come to Vermont but they’re rebooking later in the summer for August, September, October,” Carton said.

Ryan Campbell, who’s visiting Vermont from Boston, spent the weekend at Hotel Vermont. Campbell says after getting the COVID vaccine, he feels safe and comfortable traveling, and he plans to come back to the Green Mountain State this summer.

He’s hopeful enough people will be vaccinated by then to allow for leisure travel.

“I think it’s going to take some time for some people to adjust and see what the new normal is but I do think we’re going to get some normalcy again because things slowed down last summer in terms of the spread and I think that’s only going to get better with the vaccine rolling out this summer,” Campbell said.

We also reached out to the Vermont Department of Tourism. They say if we can stay on current course with a steady vaccine supply, they hope Vermont will be alive with activity this summer.

