Vermont unemployment down slightly

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.2% in January, down three-tenths of one percentage point from the month before.

The national jobless rate in January was 6.3%.

The Vermont civilian labor force decreased by more than 1,500 people and the number of employed people decreased by more than 700.

The number of unemployed people decreased by 811.

