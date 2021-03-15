Vermont unemployment down slightly

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.2% in January, down three-tenths of one percentage point from the month before.

The national jobless rate in January was 6.3%.

The Vermont civilian labor force decreased by more than 1,500 people and the number of employed people decreased by more than 700.

The number of unemployed people decreased by 811.

