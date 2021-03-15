Advertisement

Vt. Fish and Wildlife: Lake ice deteriorating quickly

The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department is warning anglers that ice on lakes around the state is...
The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department is warning anglers that ice on lakes around the state is deteriorating quickly with the recent warm weather.(John Hall | Courtesy: Vt. Fish & Wildlife/John Hall)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department is warning anglers that ice on lakes around the state is deteriorating quickly with the recent warm weather.

Anyone going out onto ice should use extreme caution and take all recommended precautions.

Ice fishing shanties must be removed from the ice before it becomes unsafe or unable to support the structure out of the water or before the last Sunday in March, whichever comes first.

Vermont’s chief game warden, Col. Jason Batchelder, is warning anglers not to wait until the last minute.

The department says anyone who leaves a shanty on the ice can face a fine of up to $1,000.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Signs across the UVM campus remind students to follow the "Gold and Green Promise."
UVM students petition against ‘inhumane’ COVID safety enforcement
Hilltop Inn in Berlin
Two arrested in connection with Berlin hotel fire
Vermont high school seniors Lena Ashooh (L) and Tilly Krishna (R)
Vermont students selected for prestigious US Senate leadership week
Burlington loses businesses, gain new ones during pandemic
File photo
Hemp processing plant proposed in St. Johnsbury

Latest News

FILE - This Jan. 28, 2020, photo shows the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester.
Hearing set on effort to dismiss NH youth center abuse lawsuit
Courtesy: Plymouth State University
Plymouth State University postpones 150th anniversary celebrations
Courtesy: N.H. Fish and Game
Wildlife experts tracking moose in northern New Hampshire
The Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.
Newport prison reports 21 new COVID cases