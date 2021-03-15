Vt. Fish and Wildlife: Lake ice deteriorating quickly

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department is warning anglers that ice on lakes around the state is deteriorating quickly with the recent warm weather.

Anyone going out onto ice should use extreme caution and take all recommended precautions.

Ice fishing shanties must be removed from the ice before it becomes unsafe or unable to support the structure out of the water or before the last Sunday in March, whichever comes first.

Vermont’s chief game warden, Col. Jason Batchelder, is warning anglers not to wait until the last minute.

The department says anyone who leaves a shanty on the ice can face a fine of up to $1,000.

