Vt. police still searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run

MENDON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are still looking for the driver in a fatal hit-and-run last week.

At about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, police got a call saying a man was lying on the road on Route 4 in Mendon.

Investigators say Henry Miles, 54, was hit by a car and the driver did not stop.

Miles lived at the Killington Pico Motor Inn and was most likely crossing the road to use the bus stop located near Old Turnpike Road.

Right now, police are still interviewing people and reviewing video evidence from cameras in the area.

They say they have gotten some tips.

And they say they want to hear from you if you have any information that could help. Call Tpr. Shaughnessy at the barracks in Rutland at 802-773-9101.

