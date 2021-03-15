While you turn your clocks ahead, check your smoke detectors, too

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We all sprung ahead one hour Sunday morning, but have you checked your smoke detector?

The Red Cross says now’s the time to do it. They say smoke alarms should be less than 10 years old and always have batteries. Plus, they encourage people to also develop a two-minute home escape plan. Both could save your life in an emergency.

“Test those smoke detectors, turn around, make sure you have them installed on every level of your home inside and outside of your home, sleeping areas, testing them. and turning. really turning your batteries over. making sure they’re functional and new in their devices,” said Aaron McIntire, the regional disaster officer for the Northern New England Red Cross.

The Red Cross has a program called ‘Sound the Alarm.’ If you can’t afford a smoke detector, they’ll give you one and install it for free.

