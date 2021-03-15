Advertisement

White House to launch $250 million ad campaign to fight vaccine hesitancy

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(CNN) – The Biden administration is planning to launch a COVID-19 vaccine promotion campaign in the coming weeks.

It’s aimed at Americans who are hesitant to get immunized.

A marketing executive close to the project says the government is spending $250 million.

Most of the money will be used to buy advertising on television, radio, billboards, print, and digital media.

The campaign will also include a podcast hosted by a well-known person outside of the government.

Work on the advertising project started last fall, but the Biden administration has been waiting to launch the education campaign until there was an increase in vaccine supply.

A new CNN poll shows that more than 25% of Americans don’t intend to get a COVID vaccine.

Health officials say about 80% of Americans need to be vaccinated to keep the virus from spreading.

