Wildlife experts tracking moose in northern New Hampshire

BERLIN, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Fish and Game biologists are trying to track moose in the northern part of the state.

They’re asking you to report any cow or calf moose you saw north of Route 2 last month or during March.

We’re told pictures of the moose are helpful.

You are being asked to contact Moose Project Leader Henry Jones at henry.jones@wildlife.nh.gov with the location of the moose.

Biologists are currently collecting snow urine from moose calves to help monitor the effects of winter ticks.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.