Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Sharon Meyer
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Brrrr! It was another blustery and cold start to the day today!

Tonight, it won’t be quite as windy, but the actual air temperatures will fall to a few degrees above and below zero once again! For the last time of the season? Could very well be!

Tuesday, we can expect a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures getting back into the upper 30s where they belong.

Wednesday, St. Patrick’s Day will also be a quiet day with even milder temperatures.

Thursday we’ll see a bit more cloudiness, and there is the chance for a few rain/snow showers reaching into our southern counties. There is a storm system that looks like it will be staying south of our region, but we’ll be keeping an eye on how that situation develops over the next couple of days.

Friday, it will be a bit cooler again, but over the weekend, we’ll find more sunshine and temperatures will be back into the 40s and even some 50s by Sunday!

Spring begins officially with the vernal equinox, which will be at 5:37 AM on Saturday.

