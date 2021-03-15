Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Mar. 15, 2021
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -This is the last Monday of winter, and Mother Nature is going to make sure that you don’t forget that it is still winter for a few more days.

Arctic high pressure is building in from the north with cold air and blustery NNW winds. Wind chills will be dangerously low - in the teens and 20s below zero during the morning.

The wind will ease up overnight, but actual air temperatures will bottom out a few degrees either side of zero by Tuesday morning.

Then we will bounce right back up, close to normal temperatures, on Tuesday.

The warm-up will continue into St. Patrick’s Day on Wednesday. We are keeping an eye on a system for Thursday that looks like it will be staying to our south, but it could just clip our far southern areas with the chance for a few rain or snow showers.

Temperatures will take a temporary dip on Friday to end the work week. Then we’ll jump back into the 40s for the first weekend of spring, even some low 50s by Sunday.

Spring begins officially with the vernal equinox, which will be at 5:37 AM on Saturday. -Gary

