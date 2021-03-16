Advertisement

3 die when crashing plane strikes SUV in Fla.

By WSVN staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (WSVN) - A small plane crashed Monday, colliding with a passing SUV and bursting into flames. The crash killed two on the plane and one passenger in the SUV.

A woman and a boy were pulled from the mangled SUV and taken to Memorial Regional with traumatic injuries. The boy died later Monday.

“We hear like a bomb, like a tremendous noise, and we went outside and everything was on fire,” said Anabel Fernandez, who lives near where the collision took place.

According to investigators, a Beechcraft had taken off from North Perry Airport around 3 p.m.

Something went wrong shortly after takeoff that forced the pilot to turn around. The plane clipped a power line and fell short of the airport by a few hundred feet.

“The plane could’ve got us all and we’re in shock,” Fernandez said.

Copyright 2021 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Wayne Savage
3 dogs killed in Burlington house fire
Hilltop Inn in Berlin
2 arrested in connection with Berlin hotel fire
Signs across the UVM campus remind students to follow the "Gold and Green Promise."
UVM students petition against ‘inhumane’ COVID safety enforcement
As schools look to go back to in-person learning, COVID has forced one school district in our...
COVID forces Vermont school back to fully remote classes
The Glover fire chief's home went up in flames Monday.
Glover fire chief’s home destroyed in blaze

Latest News

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh pose for a photo on June...
Britain’s Prince Philip leaves hospital after treatment
The Israel Antiquities Authority displays newly discovered Dead Sea Scroll fragments at the...
Israeli experts announce discovery of new Dead Sea Scrolls
Gov. Phil Scott
Vermont state leaders to hold COVID briefing
Gary has the latest forecast
Morning Weather Webcast