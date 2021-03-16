Advertisement

6 accused of running unlicensed NH money transmitting business

(ky3)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A leader of a libertarian group in New Hampshire and self-described minister who demonstrated against state coronavirus pandemic restrictions has pleaded not guilty to charges that he ran an unlicensed virtual currency exchange business and misled financial institutions into believing that they were running a religious organization receiving charitable contributions.

Forty-year-old Ian Freeman, of Keene, appeared via video before a magistrate judge, one of six people indicted on a charge of participating in a conspiracy to operate the business.

Freeman also faces five other charges and has been jailed pending a detention hearing Friday. 

