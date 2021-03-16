Brush fire on 1-89 causes major traffic delays

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A brush fire in Colchester Monday afternoon, had multiple fire crews responding to the northbound side of Interstate 89 at mile marker 94.

Police say it happened around 4:15PM, Monday with members of the Colchester Fire Department, St. Michael’s Fire Department, Milton Fire Department and Georgia Fire Department responding to the scene and tp began putting out the flames.

Fire crews say dry conditions and high winds made it challenging to contain the fire which grew to five spot fires. Crews had to fight the flames from multiple locations to eventually contain and extinguish.

Police say the origin of the fire does not appear suspicious at this time.

The Interstate was shut down to one lane, causing significant traffic delays during the Monday afternoon commute.

