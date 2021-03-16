Advertisement

Brush fire on 1-89 causes major traffic delays

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A brush fire in Colchester Monday afternoon, had multiple fire crews responding to the northbound side of Interstate 89 at mile marker 94.

Police say it happened around 4:15PM, Monday with members of the Colchester Fire Department, St. Michael’s Fire Department, Milton Fire Department and Georgia Fire Department responding to the scene and tp began putting out the flames.

Fire crews say dry conditions and high winds made it challenging to contain the fire which grew to five spot fires. Crews had to fight the flames from multiple locations to eventually contain and extinguish.

Police say the origin of the fire does not appear suspicious at this time.

The Interstate was shut down to one lane, causing significant traffic delays during the Monday afternoon commute.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Signs across the UVM campus remind students to follow the "Gold and Green Promise."
UVM students petition against ‘inhumane’ COVID safety enforcement
Hilltop Inn in Berlin
2 arrested in connection with Berlin hotel fire
Courtesy: Wayne Savage
3 dogs killed in Burlington house fire
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Vermont high school seniors Lena Ashooh (L) and Tilly Krishna (R)
Vermont students selected for prestigious US Senate leadership week

Latest News

Sen. Bernie Sanders/AP File
Sen. Bernie Sanders hosts virtual town hall for Vermont high school students on their pandemic challenges
Brush fire on 1-89 causes major traffic delays
Brush fire on 1-89 causes major traffic delays
Senator Bernie Sanders hosts virtual town hall for Vermont Students
Senator Bernie Sanders hosts virtual town hall for Vermont Students
FILE
Weddings and catered events to resume in New York, with limited restrictions