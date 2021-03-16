Advertisement

Clinton County marks one year since first COVID case

FILE photo
FILE photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Clinton County, New York is marking one year since their first COVID-19 case.

Since one year ago Tuesday, the county’s health department reports more than 4,000 cases in all and 29 COVID-related deaths.

There are currently 95 active cases and vaccinations are in full swing.

We’re told as of last week, almost 40,000 doses of the vaccine had been given to Clinton County residents. That’s almost 27 percent of the population with a first dose and 15 percent with both.

The public health director says the goal is 75-80 percent fully vaccinated.

