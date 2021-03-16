Complaint challenges Burlington ballot items

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington lawyer has filed a complaint against the city over what he calls confusing and misleading ballot questions.

The complaint takes issue with Town Meeting Day items including just cause evictions and ranked-choice voting.

The complaint calls to have the results voided and resubmitted on next Town Meeting Day’s ballot.

Our Katharine Huntley is gathering details on this story. On the Channel 3 News at 11 p.m., hear from the lawyer who filed the complaint along with reaction from the mayor’s office.

